The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.