THEKEY Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $662,441.84 and $184,567.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

