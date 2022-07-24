TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TXMD opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
