Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TORXF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.