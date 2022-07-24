Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $48,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $139.22 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

