Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

