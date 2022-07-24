Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.2 %

JLL opened at $184.07 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.