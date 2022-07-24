Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $439.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.