Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $63.45 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $63,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

PANW opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

