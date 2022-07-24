Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 147,475 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $391,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

