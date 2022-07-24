Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,441 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

