Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $259.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

