Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,461 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

