TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $7.27 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

