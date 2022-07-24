Truist Financial Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $12.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGS. B. Riley lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.45.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

