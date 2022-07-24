Truist Financial Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $130.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

Crown stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Crown by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Crown by 49.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.



