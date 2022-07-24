Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

