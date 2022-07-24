TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $22.01 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 2% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $244,183.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.