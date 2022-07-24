TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrustToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

