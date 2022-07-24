Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Reduced by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.