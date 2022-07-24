UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

