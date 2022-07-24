UNICORN Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9,764.26 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $9,764.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00030896 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007377 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
UNICORN Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
