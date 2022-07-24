Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

