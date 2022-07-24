Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $240.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

