UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.56 and a 200 day moving average of $494.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

