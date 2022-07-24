Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.21.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

