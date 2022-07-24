Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.18. Urban One shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 83,419 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
