Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.18. Urban One shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 83,419 shares changing hands.

Urban One Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,447.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at $179,028.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730 over the last 90 days. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.