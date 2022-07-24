Vabble Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,483.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vabble has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

