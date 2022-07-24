Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Position Raised by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

