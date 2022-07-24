VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $226.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

