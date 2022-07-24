Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

