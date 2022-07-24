Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

