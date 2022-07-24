Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

