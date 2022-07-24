Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,478,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average of $243.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

