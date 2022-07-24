Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

