Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

