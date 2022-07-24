Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.