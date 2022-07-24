Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,772,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

