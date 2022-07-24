Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
