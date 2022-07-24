Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.