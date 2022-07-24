Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,205 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.04% of Clorox worth $178,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

