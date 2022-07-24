Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,395 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.88% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.