Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Sotera Health worth $50,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $18.86 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

