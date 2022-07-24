Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.96% of TEGNA worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $7,168,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 773.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

