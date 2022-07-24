Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $62.95 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,380 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $62,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $301.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

