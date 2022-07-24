Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $71.78 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $71,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

