Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $58,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.