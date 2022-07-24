Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $86,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of ESI opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

