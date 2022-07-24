Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,342,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 15.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Core & Main by 26.7% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

CNM stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.