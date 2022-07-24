Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 138.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.95. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

