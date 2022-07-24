Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.59.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

